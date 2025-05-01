SEPTA bus driver seen pushing car in viral video no longer with transit agency

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The SEPTA bus driver caught on video pushing a car down a Philadelphia street earlier this month is no longer with the transit agency.

(The video in the player above is from previous coverage.)

The incident occurred on April 4 near Roosevelt Boulevard and Sanger Street, involving a Route 82 bus.

Video of the incident quickly went viral. The Route 82 bus driver reportedly said the gas pedal was accidentally pressed.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson confirmed the bus operator retired shortly after the incident happened.

After a full inspection of the vehicle, all of the mechanical and other systems on the bus were found to be working properly, according to SEPTA.

"The bus operator stated that they mistakenly pressed the gas instead of the brake. The investigation did not find anything contrary to that," the spokesperson added.

Five passengers on the bus and two passengers in the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.