Gunman sought for shooting 3 people outside Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the gunman who opened fire on three people outside a home in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood late Wednesday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 1700 block of South 55th Street.

According to police, a 19-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were both shot in the arm. A third victim, a man in his 20s, was shot in the face and torso and is currently in critical condition at a nearby hospital. The two other victims are listed as stable.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said the victims had been sitting on the steps outside a home when the shooter suddenly opened fire.

"Doesn't appear that there was any altercation or argument. The shooter begins firing shots from very very close range at these three individuals," said Small.

The shooter is described by police as wearing all dark or black clothing with a mask covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

