2 stabbed inside Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double stabbing inside the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility.

It happened around 7:24 p.m. on Friday.

Police say a 30-year-old man was stabbed three times in the back and a 31-year-old man was stabbed once in the head.

Both men were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Further details on the stabbings have not been released.