2 sought after string of burglaries caught on video across Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for two men believed to be behind a string of burglaries in Southwest Philadelphia.

Surveillance videos caught the suspects in the act at three different stores.

The incidents happened between September 25 and October 13.

Authorities say the stores are located along the 6000 block of Elmwood Street, the 2600 block of South 66th Street, and the 7000 block of Woodland Avenue.

According to police, the suspects entered each business through outside cellar basement doors.

They then allegedly stole merchandise and cash totaling roughly $15,000.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact the police.