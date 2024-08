2 suspects sought for vehicle, handgun theft in Wildwood: IMAGES

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- South Jersey police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects involved in a car and handgun theft.

It happened on August 24 in Wildwood, Cape May County.

Officers released multiple surveillance photos of the suspects on Facebook.

Investigators believe they may have ties to the Trenton area.

Authorities did not provide any details on the suspects or the theft that took place.

Anyone who recognizes the pictures is asked to contact the police.