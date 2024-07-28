2 teens accused of attempted robbery, shooting that left 1 injured in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two teenagers are accused of trying to rob a man and then shooting him in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

It happened at approximately 9 p.m. on the 1200 block of 41st Street in the city's Wynnefield neighborhood.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man who had been shot in the chest and arm.

He reportedly told authorities that two young men tried to rob him.

Authorities say the victim -- who told police he was a legal gun owner -- exchanged gunfire with the suspects.

The suspects then fled the scene.

Police later found a vehicle with two 16-year-old boys inside. One of them was reportedly suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe they attempted the armed robbery and may be connected with other robberies in the area.

One teen was arrested while the other was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police.