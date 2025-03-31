2 teens hurt in drive-by shooting in Philadelphia's Oxford circle section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A drive-by shooter opened fire on two teenagers who were hanging out on a corner in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle section Sunday night.

The 14- and 17-year-old victims are both hospitalized.

Officials say at least four shots were fired.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Hellerman and Eastwood streets.

A 17-year-old was shot by someone in a white car. He was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

A 14-year-old was also hit by gunfire -- possibly by a ricochet or shrapnel. He was struck in the leg and taken to the hospital.

Police are looking for surveillance footage to see if they can get more information about the car, the shooter and what exactly happened.

