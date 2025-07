2 vehicles involved in serious crash on West Chester Pike in Newtown Square, Delaware County

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a serious crash in Newtown Square Monday morning.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a serious crash in Newtown Square Monday morning.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a serious crash in Newtown Square Monday morning.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a serious crash in Newtown Square Monday morning.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police are on scene of a serious crash in Newtown Square Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Chester Pike, near Bryn Mawr Avenue, in Delaware County.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

There has been no word on the extent of any injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.