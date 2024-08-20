2 women critically injured after illegal dirt bike struck by SUV in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two women were critically injured after an SUV struck their ATV in Philadelphia on Monday night.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. at Kensington and Castor avenues in the city's Juniata Park neighborhood.

Officers were called to the scene for reports of a crash. Upon arrival, authorities say they found two women in the roadway.

Both victims, who police say are in their early 20s, appeared to be suffering from extensive injuries.

They were transported to a nearby hospital and were placed in critical condition.

According to police, the women were riding a Honda dirt bike that was not street legal, as it did not have turn signals or a license plate.

Witnesses say the dirt bike was traveling down Kensington Avenue when the SUV made a left turn in front of the bike, which led to the vehicles colliding.

The women were then reportedly thrown from the bike and landed in the roadway.

Officers say the driver of the SUV remained on the scene and was cooperating with police. There is no word yet whether the driver was injured.

Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to contact the police.