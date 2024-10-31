Investigators believe the intruder or intruders entered the home through a first-floor window and then fled before police arrived.

2 women shot to death by intruder inside home in Willingboro, New Jersey

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- Two women were shot to death by an intruder inside their home in Willingboro, New Jersey, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

Police were called to a home on Harrington Circle just after 4 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a burglary in progress.

When officers arrived, they found the bodies of 33-year-old Catherine Nunez and her mother, 54-year-old Marisol Nunez, in an upstairs bedroom.

Both had suffered gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators do not believe this was a random incident and do not believe there is a current danger to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Willingboro Township Police Department's tip line at 609-877-6958, or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

