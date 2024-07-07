2-year-old injured after being trapped under fallen tree branch in Montgomery County

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 2-year-old boy was seriously injured after a freak accident took place in Montgomery County on Saturday.

Police say a large tree branch fell on the boy's arm, severing it.

It happened at approximately 6 p.m. at a home on Chandler Road in Cheltenham Township.

When first responders arrived at the home, the toddler's arm was trapped under the fallen branch.

Authorities say the boy was attending a birthday party when the incident took place.

He was flown to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for treatment. There is no word yet on his condition.