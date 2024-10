Philly Proud - Celebrating Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month

Philadelphia (WPVI) -- Every fall, 6abc recognizes members of our Hispanic & Latin American community who are making us Philly Proud.

Our theme this year, is 'al servicio de otros,' at the service of others.

Our honorees:

Garces Foundation

Reverend Bonnie Camarda, Director of Partnerships for the Salvation Army in Eastern Pennsylvania & Delaware

Rick Perez, CEO of the Olivet Boys & Girls Club of Reading & Berks County

Varsovia Fernandez, CEO of the Pennsylvania CDFI Network