6abc Philly Blood Drive with the Red Cross

Looking to donate blood? Join the 6abc Philly Blood Drive on March 26, 2025, at three locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

6abc Philly Blood Drive

Wednesday, March 26, 2025

9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Pennsylvania

Courtyard by Marriott

4100 Presidential Blvd.

Philadelphia, PA 19131

Delaware Valley University

700 E. Butler Ave.

Doylestown, PA 18901

Moumgis Auditorium inside Student Center

New Jersey

Collingswood Grand Ballroom

315 White Horse Pike

Collingswood, NJ 08107



Click here to schedule an appointment or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). For all donors who make successful blood donations in March, the Red Cross will provide free A1C screening, a test commonly used to identify diabetes and prediabetes in the U.S. Donors can expect to receive the results of their A1C testing within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or on the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

In addition, all presenting donors in March will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email. Presenting donors to the three 6abc Philly Blood Drive locations will also receive Red Cross items including an umbrella, flashlight and inflatable ball as well as a 6abc drawstring bag (while supplies last).

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visitRedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. Use sponsor code "6abc." All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age(16 with parental consentin PA and DE), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Blood Donation Info

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.

The need for blood is constant - 1 in 7 patients entering a hospital will need a blood transfusion.

Over the last 20 years, the number of people donating blood to the Red Cross has fallen by more than 40%.

Red Cross blood drives help save the lives of people battling life-threatening injuries, complicated childbirths, cancer and sickle cell disease.

Help ensure people receive the critical care they need. Make an appointment to give blood by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering sponsor code 6abc.