2025 6abc Philly Proud Community Leader Awards: Celebrating Pride Month

Meteorologist Adam Joseph hosts this hour-long special celebrating the 2025 6abc Philly Proud Community Leader Awards for Pride Month. 6abc recognizes these honorees for representing their community, excelling in their careers and advocating for LGBTQ visibility and dignity.

Maureen Rush - Maureen's career spans over 45 years in the Law Enforcement and Public Safety sectors. Maureen is the Principal of The Rush Group, LLC., a Safety and Security consulting group that she founded in 2016. In her role she serves as a safety and security expert for K-12 schools, universities and corporations. She is currently serving as a Security Advisor for the Philadelphia 76ers and Harris Blitzer Sports Entertainment (HBSE). In 2021, after twenty-seven years of service to the University of Pennsylvania and West Philadelphia Communities, Maureen retired from her role as the Vice President for Public Safety/Superintendent of the University of Pennsylvania Police. She was responsible for managing a budget of more than 45 million dollars across eight departments totaling 181 Penn employees and over 550 contract security personnel. During her tenure the Penn's Police Department evolved into a model campus law enforcement agency, continually meeting the challenges faced by an urban university, while at the same time strengthening its relationships with the West Philadelphia communities. Prior to going to the University of Pennsylvania, Maureen had a distinguished eighteen-year career with the Philadelphia Police Department. In 1976, Maureen was one of the first 100 women police officers hired to serve the City of Philadelphia on "street patrol" in a pilot program directed by the United States Department of Justice, under then Mayor Frank Rizzo. Women now comprise twenty-two percent of the Philadelphia Police Department, with approximately 1,363 officers, as a result of that successful pilot program. Maureen currently serves on several civic boards. She is the President of the Philadelphia Police Foundation, which contributes more than 1 million dollars to the Philadelphia Police Department annually, and Vice Chair of the Philadelphia Police Athletic League.

Tyrell Brown - Tyrell Brown (They/Them) is a long-time Philadelphia community organizer who has dedicated their efforts to building and uniting people behind common causes, and supporting those pushed furthest to the margins within the LGBTQ+ community. Tyrell is often described broadly amongst colleagues as one of the most dedicated and hardworking organizers in Philadelphia. Tyrell developed their passion for community organizing coming from humble beginnings and witnessing the power that families, communities, and networks hold to overcome obstacles when they are united. Tyrell is an Early Childhood Education professional and has worked as a teacher in Philadelphia, directed a preschool, directed the Wynnefield Residents Association's summer camp programming, and co-developed children's programming for the Philadelphia Trans Wellness Conference. Tyrell believes that their work with children for so many years informs their patient, strident, thoughtful and compassionate nature when navigating challenges. Tyrell Brown is currently the Director of the LGBTQ+ Affairs for the City of Philadelphia after serving for two years as the Executive Director of the Latinx and BIPOC social justice organization Galaei. Tyrell has worked with various grassroots and mutual aid collectives. Tyrell helped co-organize the pride festivities in Philadelphia including the Pride march and festival in 2022. In 2023, in addition to their role as Executive Director of Galaei, Tyrell founded Philly Pride 365, and planned what is being called the nation's first parade for National Coming OUT Day in 2023. Tyrell is a compassionate leader who cultivates environments that are both resourceful, restorative, in the pursuit of justice and equity for marginalized peoples.

Galaei - Galaei is a Queer and Trans, Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (QTBIPOC) radical social justice organization. Galaei provides services, support, and advocacy for all QTBIPOC communities. Galaei mobilizes for access, opportunity, sexual empowerment, and economic justice while fighting to overcome systemic oppression, structural racism and discrimination. Galaei uses vibrant and engaging programming including Youth Programming, Prevention and Education Programming and Trans Services. All of these programs provide lifesaving links to resources and care. The organization is proud to be a unifying force that mobilizes the marginalized QTBIPOC peoples in Philadelphia with love, care, and affirmation. Galaei was founded under the leadership of David Acosta. Galaei (formerly the Gay and Lesbian AIDS Education Initiative) opened its doors in 1989, with the mission to confront the pain, hurt, and fear resulting from the loss of LGBTQ+ Latinx lives to the HIV/AIDS. Galaei, for 35 years, has provided a home and familia in the City of Philadelphia and so many individuals who have stepped through its doors for respite, resources, and the kind of love, support, and compassion that queer, trans, brown, black, indigenous, and people of color give freely to all who are in need.