Officials expected to share more details after Gloucester Twp. Day postponed in South Jersey

GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- In just a couple of hours, leaders in Gloucester Township will detail the decision to postpone a popular community event in South Jersey.

This, after Action News has learned that Gloucester Township Day will not happen as planned in June.

It comes after "disturbing" threats surfaced online following last year's event, which erupted in chaos and multiple fights.

Gloucester Township Day is a tradition in the community, filled with family fun and where money is raised to help benefit college scholarships for local kids.

However, a large brawl at the "Gloucester Township Day" drone light show and event on June 1, 2024, turned the family fun into mayhem, as police say 500 teens took over, fighting, damaging property and assaulting police officers trying to break up the crowd.

This year, the event has been postponed after sources say the Gloucester Township police department received information that there were going to be similar issues.

It comes as local lawmakers are waiting on Governor Phil Murphy to sign the "Brawl Bill" into law.

After this incident, the House and Assembly passed the Public Brawl Bill on March 24. It would create an offense of inciting a brawl, upgrading the penalty for engaging in disorderly conduct.

Action News is expecting to hear more about the postponement of Gloucester Township Day, as well as plans to keep the scholarship alive.

