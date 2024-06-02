Gloucester Township event disrupted by unruly teens, multiple fights

A total of 11 people were arrested, two adult males and nine juveniles.

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An annual event in Gloucester Township, New Jersey was disrupted by unruly teenagers and multiple fights.

Police say as families were awaiting the drone light show at the annual Gloucester Township Day event at Veterans Park on Saturday, when officers noticed an influx of juveniles and young adults being dropped off at the event.

They say at around 8:40 p.m., approximately 500 young people began congregating in large groups around the basketball courts, they soon began fighting each other and running recklessly through the crowd.

Officers quickly made two arrests, but the crowd continued to remain hostile and disorderly.

Additional police officers from the Gloucester Township Police Department, as well as surrounding towns, were then called in for additional support.

As officers began dispersing the crowd, following the conclusion of the drone show, large crowds of juveniles moved to a shopping center across the street.

Again, multiple fights continued to break out over the course of the next two hours throughout the parking lot of the shopping center.

Police say many of those fighting were wearing black clothing, covering their faces with hoodies, and wearing medical style face masks.

Several juveniles reported being assaulted, and at least two reported minor injuries. Both were treated at the scene and released to a parent or guardian.

According to police, while a group of officers were dispersing a crowd, a 33-year-old man rode his bicycle at high speed into a group of officers, striking an officer in the back and knocking him onto the ground.

The suspect, who was identified as Ronald Jones from Camden, New Jersey, was arrested for assaulting the officer, and was also charged with attempted escape for trying to slip out of his handcuffs while being transported back to police headquarters.

Two other officers also sustained minor injuries as they attempted to break up one of the fights.

A total of 11 people were arrested, two adult males and nine juveniles.

Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins says that 68 officers were assigned to or responded to the event, and at least 30 mutual aid officers from other agencies responded.

The incident was declared under control around 11:04 p.m. Saturday.

Police say they are still investigating.