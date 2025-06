Extreme heat breaks records in Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The extreme heat that's sweeping the Philadelphia region is breaking records.

Philadelphia's high hit 101 degrees on Tuesday, becoming the second hottest June day on record.

The hottest was 102 degrees on June 29, 1934 -- 91 years ago.

It's also the highest temperature recorded at any point during the year in nearly 13 years (since 101 degrees on July 7, 2012.)

