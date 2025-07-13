2025 MLB draft tracker live updates: Picks and analysis

The 2025 MLB draft begins at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN, with the Washington Nationals starting things off with the No. 1 pick.

Will the Nationals take one of the college aces (LSU's Kade Anderson, Florida State's Jamie Arnold and Tennessee's Liam Doyle) high on ESPN MLB draft analyst Kiley McDaniel's draft rankings, or will they opt for a high school star in infielder Ethan Holliday?

What will the Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners, Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals do as they follow Washington in the top five? And who will be the biggest steals -- and stretches -- of Day 1?

Follow along for pick-by-pick coverage, with ESPN MLB experts David Schoenfield and Dan Mullen breaking down everything you need to know about who your favorite team took in the first round as the picks come off the board.

MLB draft order: Day 1 picks

First roundbr/>1. Washington Nationalsbr/>2. Los Angeles Angelsbr/>3. Seattle Marinersbr/>4. Colorado Rockiesbr/>5. St. Louis Cardinalsbr/>6. Pittsburgh Piratesbr/>7. Miami Marlinsbr/>8. Toronto Blue Jaysbr/>9. Cincinnati Redsbr/>10. Chicago White Soxbr/>11. Athleticsbr/>12. Texas Rangersbr/>13. San Francisco Giantsbr/>14. Tampa Bay Raysbr/>15. Boston Red Soxbr/>16. Minnesota Twinsbr/>17. Chicago Cubsbr/>18. Arizona Diamondbacksbr/>19. Baltimore Oriolesbr/>20. Milwaukee Brewersbr/>21. Houston Astrosbr/>22. Atlanta Bravesbr/>23. Kansas City Royalsbr/>24. Detroit Tigersbr/>25. San Diego Padresbr/>26. Philadelphia Philliesbr/>27. Cleveland Guardians

Prospect Promotion Incentive picksbr/>28. Kansas City Royals

Compensation picksbr/>29. Arizona Diamondbacksbr/>30. Baltimore Oriolesbr/>31. Baltimore Oriolesbr/>32. Milwaukee Brewers

Competitive balance round Abr/>33. Boston Red Soxbr/>34. (Acquired from the Brewers in the trade for Quinn Priester.)br/>34. Detroit Tigersbr/>35. Seattle Marinersbr/>36. Minnesota Twinsbr/>37. Baltimore Orioles (Acquired from the Rays in trade for Bryan Baker.)br/>38. New York Metsbr/>39. New York Yankeesbr/>40. Los Angeles Dodgersbr/>41. Los Angeles Dodgers (Acquired from the Reds in the trade for Gavin Lux.)br/>42. Tampa Bay Rays (Acquired from the Athletics in the trade for Jeffrey Springs and Jacob Lopez.)br/>43. Miami Marlins

Second roundbr/>44. Chicago White Soxbr/>45. Colorado Rockiesbr/>46. Miami Marlinsbr/>47. Los Angeles Angelsbr/>48. Athleticsbr/>49. Washington Nationalsbr/>50. Pittsburgh Piratesbr/>51. Cincinnati Redsbr/>52. Texas Rangersbr/>53. Tampa Bay Raysbr/>54. Minnesota Twinsbr/>55. St. Louis Cardinalsbr/>56. Chicago Cubsbr/>57. Seattle Marinersbr/>58. Baltimore Oriolesbr/>59. Milwaukee Brewersbr/>60. Atlanta Bravesbr/>61. Kansas City Royalsbr/>62. Detroit Tigersbr/>63. Philadelphia Philliesbr/>64. Cleveland Guardiansbr/>65. Los Angeles Dodgers

Competitive balance round Bbr/>66. Cleveland Guardiansbr/>67. Tampa Bay Rays (Compensation for unsigned 2024 No. 66 overall pick Tyler Bell.)br/>68. Milwaukee Brewers (Compensation for unsigned 2024 No. 67 overall pick Chris Levonas.)br/>69. Baltimore Oriolesbr/>70. Cleveland Guardians (Acquired from the D-backs in the trade for Josh Naylor.)br/>71. Kansas City Royalsbr/>72. St. Louis Cardinalsbr/>73. Pittsburgh Piratesbr/>74. Colorado Rockies

Compensation picksbr/>75. Boston Red Sox (Compensation for Nick Pivetta. The Padres forfeited their second-round pick for signing Pivetta.)

Third roundbr/>77. Colorado Rockiesbr/>78. Miami Marlinsbr/>79. Los Angeles Angelsbr/>80. Washington Nationalsbr/>81. Toronto Blue Jaysbr/>82. Pittsburgh Piratesbr/>83. Cincinnati Redsbr/>84. Texas Rangersbr/>85. San Francisco Giantsbr/>86. Tampa Bay Raysbr/>87. Boston Red Soxbr/>88. Minnesota Twinsbr/>89. St. Louis Cardinalsbr/>90. Chicago Cubsbr/>91. Seattle Marinersbr/>92. Arizona Diamondbacksbr/>93. Baltimore Oriolesbr/>94. Milwaukee Brewersbr/>95. Houston Astrosbr/>96. Atlanta Bravesbr/>97. Kansas City Royalsbr/>98. Detroit Tigersbr/>99. San Diego Padresbr/>100. Philadelphia Philliesbr/>101. Cleveland Guardiansbr/>102. New York Metsbr/>103. New York Yankeesbr/>104. Los Angeles Dodgers

Compensation picksbr/>105. Los Angeles Angelsbr/]