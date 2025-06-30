2025 MLB expert mock draft: We make picks for all 30 teams

The 2025 MLB draft is just around the corner, with the first round set to take place on July 13 in Atlanta.

While most of our mock drafts leading up to draft day focus on who we believe teams will take, we decided to have some fun by asking our MLB experts to play GM and make the picks they believe all 30 teams should make in the first rounds of this year's draft.

For this exercise, Kiley McDaniel made the picks for all NL East and AL East teams, David Schoenfield for the two Central divisions, and Jeff Passan for the West division teams. To add to the intrigue, we decided to allow our GMs to trade draft picks at any point in the process.

Who went off the board first? Which MLB stars were traded in our mock draft? And where did the GM trash talk heat up? Here's how the first 40 picks of the 2025 MLB draft would play out if we were calling the shots.

Pick: Kade Anderson, LHP, LSU

Nationals GM McDaniel: There's a tightly packed group at the top of this year's class with no clear best prospect, so I offered Mariners GM Jeff Passan the No. 1 overall pick for the third and 35th picks ... and he turned me down.

I'll stick with the pick and take Anderson, who is considered the best combination of potential and proximity to the big leagues. His timeline to the big leagues fits the general timeline of the Nationals' wave of talent coming up (Travis Sykora, Luke Dickerson, Jarlin Susana, Seaver King, Cade Cavalli), the group that just showed up in the big leagues (James Wood, Dylan Crews, Brady House, Daylen Lile) and core (MacKenzie Gore and C.J. Abrams) already starring in the majors. With some smart moves, this could be a competitive team in the next year or two.

Pick: Liam Doyle, LHP, Tennessee

Angels GM Passan: The Angels love fast-moving college players, and while their past three first-round picks have been productive college position players, there are gaping holes in their starting rotation that need addressing. Doyle, whose high-velocity, high-spin fastball looked invisible to SEC hitters, could be the sort of player who rockets into Los Angeles' rotation.

With a seeming Jo Adell breakout, Zach Neto looking like a star and Mike Trout healthy for now, there's a path to contention for the Angels. And whether it's Anderson, Doyle or the next guy to go, college lefty looks like the likeliest -- and most pragmatic -- route for the Angels. And whoever it winds up being, it would surprise nobody if he's in the big leagues by August.

Pick: Jamie Arnold, LHP, Florida State

Mariners GM Passan:With Logan Gilbert and Luis Castillo two years from free agency, a minor league system loaded with hitters, and Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez locked up long term, a fast-moving arm makes sense for the Mariners. I considered Ethan Holliday and even Seth Hernandez with this pick, and while I wasn't opposed to trading down, the Mariners need impact, not bulk. They get that in the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Arnold, whose slingshot delivery pumps 98 mph fastballs and a devastating slider that helped him strike out six times as many hitters as he walked for the Seminoles.

McDaniel's draft analysis: As things stand, the three lefties going in the top three picks is the single most likely outcome at the top of the draft, so this is chalk.

Pick: Ethan Holliday, SS/3B, Stillwater HS (OK)

Rockies GM Passan: A massive, power-hitting athlete named Holliday in a Rockies uniform is just right. And this isn't just for the cute story of Ethan Holliday following in the footsteps of his father, Matt, who spent his first six seasons with the Rockies. Holliday is atop the draft board of a number of teams. He's different from his older brother (and 2022 No. 1 pick), Jackson. Ethan is bigger (6-foot-4), heartier (210 pounds) and likelier to stay on the left side of the infield. Power is his carrying tool, and with the Rockies years away from contention, they can target upside that might be a little slower developing than the college talent still on the board.

GM McDaniel: As the Rays GM, I offered the 14th, 37th and 86th picks to move up to this spot to get one of the players in the top group. As Jays GM, I offered the eighth and 112th picks. I wasn't trading up for a specific player, but this pick was open for bidding, and I was worried the players I wanted in each spot would run out by the seventh pick. Passan turned down both offers, and it worked out for Toronto, as you'll see below.

Pick: JoJo Parker, SS, Purvis HS (MS)

Cardinals GM Schoenfield: The Cardinals haven't drafted this high since taking J.D. Drew fifth in 1998 after he went unsigned the year before. That turned out pretty well, as Drew gave them five solid seasons (although not the superstar seasons predicted) and was then traded for Adam Wainwright.

The Cardinals usually prefer college players in the first round, but they did take high schoolers Jordan Walker in 2020 and Nolan Gorman in 2018 and chief baseball officer-in-waiting Chaim Bloom might have a different philosophy from John Mozeliak. Parker is projected to have an excellent hit tool, similar to JJ Wetherholt, last year's first-round pick. Parker probably slides over to third, giving them a potential long-term infield of Wetherholt at second, Masyn Winn at shortstop and Parker at third.

McDaniel's draft analysis: This is where the draft becomes unpredictable and the Cards have a number of reasonable options, so I'd expect bonus demands to heavily dictate the real outcome, which is something Dave couldn't do here.

Pick: Aiva Arquette, SS, Oregon State

Pirates GM Schoenfield: With the years already counting down on Paul Skenes' period of team control, it probably behooves the Pirates to draft a college player who can move quickly. You never want to draft just for need, but the Pirates do need offense, and Arquette hit .354 with 19 home runs for the Beavers -- although with the demise of the Pac-12, the Beavers played an independent schedule in which they didn't necessarily face a lot of quality pitching. Arquette is a big 6-foot-5, 220-pound shortstop, but he's athletic with 25-homer potential and could always slide over to third base. Either way, the Pirates need help at both positions.

Pick: Eli Willits, SS, Fort Cobb-Broxton HS (OK)

Marlins GM McDaniel: I was hoping to get Willits or Parker at this pick and because Arquette went sixth, I got my man here. This also happens to be what Miami is rumored to be looking to do at this pick. If Willits went sixth, I'd be in a tough spot with two picks coming up and my primary targets off the board, likely moving toward a pitcher or the next prep shortstop on the board.

Pick: Seth Hernandez, RHP, Corona HS (CA)

Blue Jays GM McDaniel: Got our guy! You could argue Hernandez should've gone a few picks higher than this and that he's the last player in the top tier. There are one or two more players still available that some teams will have at the tail end of the top tier, and many teams in reality won't take a prep righty in the top 10 picks. I believe the Jays are one of those teams, and I also think Hernandez might be the exception to that reasonable rule, so I made them get out of their own way to make the right pick here.

GM Passan: I offered Eugenio Suarez, Shelby Miller and the 25th pick in the draft to move up to this slot -- where I was going to select Hernandez for the Diamondbacks. Kiley said no because he is soft.

GM McDaniel: Wah wah wah.

Pick: Kyson Witherspoon, RHP, Oklahoma

Reds GM Schoenfield: The Reds tried to make the same deal the Blue Jays were offered, even throwing in Connor Phillips to sweeten the offer, but the Diamondbacks had their eyes set on Hernandez. Suarez would have been a perfect additionto an intriguing Reds team that needs to supplement its rotation with an impact bat at the trade deadline.

In the meantime, the Reds pass on one of the good defensive shortstops -- not exactly a need at the moment -- and given their success in pitcher development, take Witherspoon on the heels of selecting Chase Burns last year. Witherspoon had 2.65 ERA for the Sooners with 124 K's in 95 innings, topping out at 99 mph with a deep arsenal of pitches.

McDaniel's draft analysis: Like with the St. Louis pick at No. 5, this is another spot where the draft really opens up and about a dozen different prospects that weren't really options at No. 7 or No. 8 now come into play. I'd expect signing bonus demands to be a factor here, as well, if this scenario plays out come draft day.

Pick: Billy Carlson, SS, Corona HS (CA)

White Sox GM Schoenfield: Colson Montgomery, once the shortstop of the future for the White Sox, has stalled out in Triple-A (hitting .188), and Carlson -- Seth Hernandez's high school teammate -- presents the best mix of defense and offensive potential. He has an 80 arm and plus range at shortstop with plus bat speed and above-average raw power. He does turn 19 right after draft day, which is a negative for some teams, but, hey, so didBobby Witt Jr. when the Royals drafted him.

Trade alert!

11. Tampa Bay Rays, via trade with Athletics

Pick: Steele Hall, SS, Hewitt-Trussville HS (AL)

Rays GM McDaniel: I gave the A's the No. 86 pick to move up from No. 14 to this spot. The trade allows me to add a player who wasn't likely to be available at No. 14 and is on the tail end of the 45-plus FV tier before we descend into the mush of similar college players in the 45 FV tier.

Hall is a 70-grade runner who will stick at short and has a good feel to lift the ball, akin to Trea Turner, Anthony Volpe or Jett Williams. The 86th pick is likely a somewhat generic lottery ticket or role player, a small price to pay to get a notably better player. I'd try to trade down if I didn't have a shot to land a 45-plus FV player for the Rays. Plus, the Rays have extra picks, so using one to land a better first pick is a luxury I'll take advantage of here.

Given the setup of this exercise, I'm not looking at the draft pool amount because I don't get to move money around and make the later picks. Instead, I'm simply looking at picks and players and their values, similar to the pro football and basketball drafts. This is basically the same thing as offering an over-slot amount to Hall to get to the No. 14 pick, then going under slot at 86. I don't think that would work in real life, so this exercise made for a better outcome.

GM Passan: I got an extra $250,000 in bonus-pool money and am hopeful to wind up with the same player I'd have taken at 11. We'll see.

Pick: Ike Irish, RF/C, Auburn

Rangers GM Passan: The Rangers need fast-moving bats, and Irish is coming off the best offensive season of any draft-eligible college hitter. Whether he winds up at catcher, right field or first base remains up in the air, but for a Rangers team without a clear long-term solution at any of the three positions, he fits.

Pick: Brendan Summerhill, OF, Arizona

Giants GM Passan: Not only does Summerhill look the part at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, his offensive game matches it: .343/.459/.556 with 22 extra-base hits in 207 plate appearances for the Wildcats. While he can man center field, Summerhill profiles better in right, where the Giants need a long-term solution with Mike Yastrzemski's impending free agency. Summerhill does not have a huge ceiling. He's just a good all-around ballplayer for a team striving to be solid top to bottom.

Trade alert!

14. Athletics, via trade with Rays

Pick: Gage Wood, RHP, Arkansas

Athletics GM Passan: I did indeed wind up with the same player I'd have taken at No. 11. Wood, author of the first College World Series no-hitter in more than half a century, has been in the upper 90s with his fastball and has leapt up draft boards in recent weeks.

The A's could use some near-big-league-ready starting pitching, and while a shoulder impingement that sidelined Wood this season is cause for some alarm, he has the rare combination of stuff and control that can get a player to the big leagues tout de suite.

Pick: Gavin Fien, 3B, Great Oak HS (CA)

Red Sox GM McDaniel: I was down to Wood and Fien as top options after I took Hall for the Rays, so holding my breath and not trading up ended up working here. I'm the high guy on Fien in predraft rankings, and the Red Sox are rumored to be the high team on him in real life, so this is a pretty likely outcome. He was a top-10 prospect coming out of the summer before he had a mediocre spring. But he still has the same tools and had a strong showing at the draft combine, affirming the upside is still there. This is the part of the draft I referred to as the "mush" of similar, 45 FV grade college players, and Fien is one of a couple of prep prospects who fit in there.

Pick: Marek Houston, SS, Wake Forest

Twins GM Schoenfield: The Twins have Carlos Correa signed through at least 2028 and have Brooks Lee in the majors, and their top two picks last year were shortstops Kaelen Culpepper and Kyle DeBarge, but Houston provides too much potential value to pass up here. He might be the best defensive shortstop in the draft, at least at the collegiate level, and had an OPS over 1.000 for Wake Forest, hitting .354 with 15 home runs and as many walks as strikeouts.

Trade alert!

17. Cleveland Guardians, via trade with Cubs

Pick: Gavin Kilen, SS/2B, Tennessee

Guardians (and Cubs) GM Schoenfield: Trade! The Cubs deal this pick, outfielder Kevin Alcantara and reliever Luke Little to Cleveland for closer Emmanuel Clase and Cleveland's third-round pick.

The Cubs have one of the best offenses in the majors but need pitching depth and stability in the closer role. Clase is signed through 2028 on a team-friendly deal, so he won't crush the payroll as the Cubs look to re-sign Kyle Tucker in the offseason.

The Guardians deal from their strength to add an MLB-ready outfielder in Alcantara and select a very Guardians-like prospect in Kilen, who hit .357 for the Vols with 15 home runs with excellent contact skills as a left-handed hitter. His arm likely pushes him to second in pro ball.

Pick: Tyler Bremner, RHP, UCSB

D-backs GM Passan: Before the beginning of the college season, Bremner and Arnold were the favorites for the No. 1 pick. Bremner shook off a tough start to the season and wound up with 111 strikeouts, 19 walks and 5 home runs allowed in 77 innings. His changeup might be the best in the whole draft. This is tremendous value for a team with a starting rotation that could lose Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly this winter and is still reeling from Corbin Burnes' season-ending Tommy John surgery.

McDaniel's draft analysis: This is about as high as Bremner would go in real life, but I already think he'll be a strong value for where he's picked, likely in the 20s or early 30s, a year from now.

Pick: Wehiwa Aloy, SS, Arkansas

Orioles GM McDaniel: The Golden Spikes Award winner somehow lasts until No. 19 and also happens to fit the Orioles' style of taking up-the-middle defenders with big power. There's a shot Aloy slides in real life, maybe even this far, because of the swing-and-miss concerns -- both in zone and chasing out of the zone -- but the compelling combination of 25-homer upside from a shortstop with an SEC track record is too enticing to let him fall into the 20s.

Pick: Xavier Neyens, 3B, Mount Vernon HS (Wash.)

Brewers GM Schoenfield: The Brewers have shown the propensity to develop pitching, and recent first-round picks have focused on speedy, defense-first players such asBrice Turang, Garrett Mitchell, Sal Frelick and outfielder Braylon Payne (last year's first-round selection). In Neyens, they get a different type of a prospect: a left-handed-hitting third baseman with perhaps as much raw power as any player in this draft.

McDaniel's draft analysis: Now that the run of college hitters is almost over, this is the part of the draft when team prospect-type preference is very relevant. There are a few college bats with extreme profiles left (Laviolette, Bodine) not every team would take. There are a bunch of prep position players of all different types, with Neyens being the most extreme (poor contact rates over the summer, 70- or 80-grade power) so thus not a fit for every team. I would guess each team around here in real life will have a small group of two or three players to choose from that varies widely from what the next few teams will be considering.

Pick: Jace LaViolette, OF, Texas A &M

Astros GM Passan: This is the point in the draft where the good teams happily use their first-round pick as a lottery ticket on someone whose stock has fallen. And nobody has cratered quite like LaViolette, who stands 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds and has spent the past two seasons in center field for the Aggies. LaViolette has huge raw power and a very good eye, but his .258 batting average alarmed enough teams to allow him to drop here, where the Astros -- whose GM, Dana Brown, was a longtime scouting director who loved tooled-up prospects -- gladly snap him up.

McDaniel's draft analysis: This is quite realistic, both that Laviolette is the college hitter from this tier who slides and that Houston would be the team that takes him because of the Astros' style and him being a semi-local player.

Pick: Daniel Pierce, SS, Mill Creek HS (GA)

Braves GM McDaniel: Pierce is rumored to land as high as the late top 10 but also might last until the 20s, so the hometown Braves get him after considering trading up a spot to land Laviolette.

Pierce can hit, run, defend and throw but isn't showing a ton of power right now and will need some tweaks to his swing. That said, he has had some big showings this spring against 90-plus mph velocity, so scouts think there's plenty of ability to turn into an everyday shortstop, maybe eventually like another former Brave and Atlanta-area prep standout, Dansby Swanson.

Pick: Ethan Conrad, OF, Wake Forest

Royals GM Schoenfield: Don't draft for need? That is the saying, but boy do the Royals need some help in the outfield. Conrad transferred from Marist to Wake Forest for 2025 after finishing second in the Cape Cod League in batting average last summer. He was off to a big start, hitting .372/.495/.744 before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery after 21 games. His hitting is more gap to gap, but that will work in Kauffman Stadium. Scouts would have liked to see him face better pitching in the ACC before he got hurt, but there is a projectable hit tool here.

Pick: Devin Taylor, OF, Indiana

Tigers GM Schoenfield: The Tigers have terrific organizational depth at the big league and minor league levels, so this pick could go in any direction. Taylor was a three-year standout for the Hoosiers, hitting .374/.494/.706 with 18 home runs and drawing 52 walks against just 30 strikeouts this season. He's limited to corner outfield but possesses bat speed and strength and also performed well in the Cape last summer.

McDaniel's draft analysis: I think Dave might be straying from the prep players who likely would go at these two picks in real life, but that just means the door is open for Jeff and me to scoop them up.

Pick: Kayson Cunningham, SS, Johnson HS (TX)

Padres GM Passan: Whether Cunningham sticks at shortstop or winds up at second base, he has one of the best hit tools in the draft, and San Diego, as much as any team, loves players with great hit tools, from Luis Arraez to Jackson Merrill. Cunningham can run, too, and his well-rounded offensive profile makes up for a lack of physicality (5-foot-9, 170 pounds). His age, 19 on draft day, hurts him in teams' models, but that's also how a player of this caliber drops to the bottom of the first round.

Pick: Josh Hammond, 3B, Wesleyan Christian HS (NC)

Phillies GM McDaniel: And scoop, we did. There's a number of similarly valued players here and, in real life, the signability would definitely come into play because saving 10% on slot to help set up my next pick would help me make this decision. Hammond, like Pierce above, could go about 10 picks higher than this and has a clear selling point: 70-grade power projection, a clear infield fit, upper-90s heat on the mound, sterling summer performance. He looks like Josh Donaldson, and the two-way narrative is similar to Austin Riley's profile in high school. This is a solid value and also fits the Phillies' drafting history.

27. Cleveland Guardians

Pick: Luke Stevenson, C, North Carolina

Guardians GM Schoenfield: A draft-eligible sophomore, Stevenson has power and definite catching tools, including a plus arm, but had a somewhat disappointing season for the Tar Heels, hitting .254 albeit with 19 home runs. His 24% strikeout rate is a concern, but a lefty-hitting catcher with power could be a nice roll of the dice late in the first round.

28. Kansas City Royals

Pick: Sean Gamble, 2B/CF, IMG Academy (FL)

Royals GM Schoenfield: The Royals have shown no systematic preference in their recent draft history, with their seven first-round picks going back to Bobby Witt Jr. in 2019 including two high school position players, a high school pitcher, three college position players and one college pitcher. We gave them a college position player with pick No. 23, so let's go high school with Gamble. An Iowa native who played four years at IMG, Gamble has excellent speed and a nice lefty stroke. Some scouts see him as an above-average second baseman, but he also played some center field, where his speed and arm could translate to a plus defender.

29. Arizona Diamondbacks

Pick: Slater de Brun, CF, Summit High (OR)

D-backs GM Passan: Real original. Give the short guy to the Diamondbacks. Guilty as charged. But in the case of de Brun -- like Corbin Carroll in 2019 and Slade Caldwell last year -- Arizona isn't afraid to spend high draft picks on undersized players. Listed at 5-foot-10, de Brun is a speedster who can also do damage in the batter's box. He's probably not going to be a superstar, but the same sort of false ceiling was put on another prep product from the Pacific Northwest, and Carroll is doing just fine, thank you very much.

McDaniel's draft analysis: De Brun/Arizona is one of the most common connections and this particular pick, rather than their earlier pick, might be the most likely landing spot. Every scout likes de Brun, but some teams emphasize this particular skill set more than others. Arizona might be the top team in that group.

30. Baltimore Orioles

Pick: Caden Bodine, C, Coastal Carolina

Orioles GM McDaniel: Bodine and Luke Stevenson are seen as the two potential first-round catchers, with most scouts thinking Bodine goes ahead of Stevenson by about a dozen picks or so. With Stevenson going three picks earlier, grabbing Bodine here is nice value.

He stands out for his contact skills and framing, though scouts worry he isn't a great traditional defender and doesn't have standout power. Don't worry about Adley Rutschman; Bodine will take a few years, and who knows what the big league team will look like then. Bet you didn't think we'd be bad this year!

31. Baltimore Orioles

Pick: Dax Kilby, SS, Newnan HS (GA)

Orioles GM McDaniel: Kilby had a great combine workout and is in play at a number of spots in the late 20s and early 30s, including Baltimore at these picks. He's probably not a long-term shortstop, but he is already growing into the power many projected to come a year ago, nobody questions his hit tool, and he's one of the better athletic testers in the class. He's a stealthy pick to click of mine (as a draft analyst), landing on a top-100 list within 12 months of this draft.

32. Milwaukee Brewers

Pick: Kruz Schoolcraft, LHP, Sunset HS (OR)

Brewers GM Schoenfield: Let's just say Schoolcraft is a definite first-round name. Something must be in the water in Oregon -- certainly, the success of the Oregon State and now Oregon programs has helped generate youth interest in the state -- and Schoolcraft gives the state another potential first-rounder. He is 6-foot-8 and up to his 97 mph with his fastball, and he already does a nice job repeating his delivery. He's also a two-way recruit to Tennessee as a first baseman, but it's his arm that would get him drafted this high.

33. Boston Red Sox

Pick: Andrew Fischer, 3B, Tennessee

Red Sox GM McDaniel: Fischer, to some teams, is just Ike Irish (who went No. 12) with less defensive value, as Irish is a catcher or right fielder and Fischer can play third but is likely a first baseman long term.

Both are advanced power-and-patience types who bat left-handed and stood out in the SEC for multiple seasons, though Irish is a slightly better pure hitter. Fischer is getting buzz all over the 20s and also likely won't last this long on draft day.

34. Detroit Tigers

Pick: Zach Root, LHP, Arkansas

Tigers GM Schoenfield: A year after Arkansas left-hander Hagen Smith went No. 5 to the White Sox, Root is another Razorbacks lefty who could go reasonably high. His curveball and changeup are his best pitches, and while he was nowhere near as dominant as Smith was last season, Root did strike out 126 in 99 innings despite a fastball that didn't generate a ton of swing and miss.

Trade alert!

35. Arizona Diamondbacks, via trade with Mariners

Pick: Cam Cannarella, OF, Clemson

D-backs (and Mariners) GM Passan: Finally, a landing spot for Eugenio Suarez -- and all it took was a trade with ... GM Passan.

The Mariners need a power bat and full-time third baseman, and they get him in exchange for the No. 35 pick. Cannarella entered the season a potential top-10 pick, but between a labrum injury in his right shoulder and a lack of home runs, he dipped toward a comp-round selection. Cool by Arizona. Cannarella is a no-doubt center fielder with immense range and as Druw Jones continues to struggle with the bat, Cannarella can be the glove-first option of Arizona's future.

36. Minnesota Twins

Pick: Riley Quick, RHP, Alabama

Twins GM Schoenfield: The Twins have chased velocity with their recent pitching selections, including Charlee Soto in 2023 and the since-traded Chase Petty in 2021. They were both high schoolers, but Quick fits the bill as a 6-foot-6 righty who sits 95-97 mph and tops out at 99, with three other potential plus pitches.

He had Tommy John surgery after one appearance in 2024 but returned quickly to throw 62 innings for the Crimson Tide, posting a 3.92 ERA with 70 strikeouts. He has pitched only 87 collegiate innings and will need to clean up some mechanics, but the stuff suggests potential as a No. 2 starter.

37. Tampa Bay Rays

Pick: Jaden Fauske, OF, Nazareth Academy HS (IL)

Rays GM McDaniel: Fauske offers a college-type profile (above-average hit, strong approach, plus power, long track record, limited defensive value) with the risk/reward of a high schooler. He has played catcher a bit in the past and will give average to above-average run times on good days, but you're drafting a hitter who likely plays corner outfield long term.

There's some interest in him in the 20s, and he should go around this pick, with the Rays being one of the teams on him the most. Prep righty Aaron Watson and prep shortstop Tate Southisene were the two other players in contention for these past few picks who ultimately didn't get taken but likely will not last until the second round in real life.

Pick: Quentin Young, 3B, Oaks Christian HS (CA)

Mets GM McDaniel: I didn't need the combine to confirm that Young (related to Dmitri and Delmon) had 80-grade power potential, but he did hit a ball 115.4 mph plus five more harder than 110 mph and four farther than 420 feet. His summer contact rate was awful because of big, loud hitting mechanics, but the year before that he had a shorter swing, and he's the kind of athlete and hitter with tools so outrageous that you want to believe he can just make any adjustment. That was also the argument for Jac Caglianone at this time last year. On top of that, Young plays a decent shortstop and can slide over to third long term. There's a shot, maybe 1-in-5, that he turns tools supernova on the level of Elly De La Cruz,Oneil Cruz,Fernando Tatis Jr. and Bobby Witt Jr. and becomes a standout big leaguer. There's also a chance he doesn't get out of Single-A, but at this juncture of the draft, that's a gamble I'll take -- and it sounds like a few other teams would as well.

Pick: Michael Oliveto, C, Hauppauge HS (NY)

Yankees GM McDaniel: Oliveto isn't the next player on my big board, but I wanted to finish my picks with some vibes. Oliveto is a local pick who played high school ball on Long Island and a late riser. Nobody in baseball knew his name until a standout event last fall, but he ended up choosing Yale over some blue-blood programs.

He didn't face much top-end competition this spring, but a handful of teams saw a pretty swing with 65-grade power, which Oliveto put on display at the combine. He's now in the mix to go around this pick, but I'm guessing he'll go in the second round, about 15 or so picks later.

Like Ike Irish, he's on the catcher/right fielder spectrum, but Oliveto requires some faith because of his few reps against pro-level arms, though everything suggests he can do it. Who was the last lefty-hitting high schooler from a cold weather state with that sort of profile who went around here in the draft? Jackson Merrill.

Pick: Jack Bauer, SP, Lincoln-Way East HS (IL)