2025 NBA draft odds: Flagg big favorite to go No. 1, but who rounds out top 10?



The Dallas Mavericks defied the odds to land the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

Since winning the draft lottery, the Mavs have maintained that they plan to keep the pick, presumably to be used to select Duke superstarCooper Flagg.

Flagg is a huge favorite to be selected with the first pick tonight, with ESPN BET listing him at -50000 to be the first player off the board.

With the No. 1 pick almost certainly settled, which players are most likely to come off the board at picks 2, 3, 4 and the rest of the top 10? Rutgers'Dylan Harper(-10000) is an odds-on favorite to be the second pick, and his college teammateAce Baileyhas "plus" odds to be any of the top five picks, while Texas'Tre Johnson's "plus" odds pan all 10 picks.

The first round of the NBA draft will be broadcast on ABC/ESPN on at 8 p.m. ET, and the second round will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

Here's a look at the latest odds for who will be the top 10 selections heading into the NBA draft.