Team behind Pixar's 'Inside Out 2' talks about film's success, Oscars nod

EMERYVILLE, Calif. -- Besides being the highest-grossing film of 2024, Pixar's "Inside Out 2" received an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature.

The Emeryville-based team behind the beloved hit was beaming with "joy" over the Oscars nod.

"I hosted Oscar parties," "Inside Out 2" director Kelsey Mann told ABC7 News. "Printed out the ballots! And it's pretty crazy that we made a movie that's going to be on one of those ballots. That's pretty amazing."

Mann and producer Mark Nielsen recently opened up about the nomination, adding to the film's monumental year of recognition.

"We owe such a debt of gratitude to the first film, Inside Out, which is so beloved," Nielsen shared. "And what a pleasure it was for us to follow such a great film. But that film had such a beautiful message to it. We worked really hard to try and kind of have something to say with this one."

He added, "So we're really proud of how it came together. And man, a really hardworking crew that really poured their hearts into this."

At the heart of the film, familiar friends Joy, Anger, Disgust, Sadness and Fear. They're taken for a ride by newcomers Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment. Together, despite real challenges, the group helped to navigate Riley's emotions. Together, changing the way many in the audience view their own.

"That includes kids, teenagers, parents," Mann said. "I can't tell you how many teachers and therapists have thanked us for making this movie and using it as a tool. You know, we - first and foremost - wanted to make a really fun movie that families can enjoy and go to the theaters together. But we also wanted to put something out into the world that would help people."

Ahead of Oscars weekend, ABC7 News anchor Amanda del Castillo wanted to know what emotion is top of mind for the team behind "Inside Out 2."

"A lot of joy! So much joy," Mann shared. "A lot of joy at my console right now!"

Nielsen said, "It's like a four-year process making these films. So, there was a lot of anxiety along the way as we made the film. But now that it's come together, and now that we have this nomination, it's incredible."

"So much joy," he added.

