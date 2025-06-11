2025 Philadelphia Eagles single-game tickets go on sale Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eagles fans get ready! Single-game tickets for the 2025 home games will go on sale Thursday.

Fans can buy tickets on Ticketmaster, starting at 10 a.m.

"Due to high demand, fans are encouraged to visit Ticketmaster as soon as they go on sale," Eagles officials said.

There is a four-ticket limit per household.

Eagles Training Camp Public Practice Tickets

Tickets for the team's training camp public practice at Lincoln Financial Field, set for August 10 at 6:30 p.m., will also go on sale at the same time on Thursday.

General admission public practice tickets will be just $10, or you can opt for a $40 VIP ticket that will also get you a special on-field experience before the event starts. All ticket proceeds from the public practice will benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Practice seating will be on a first-come-first serve basis, and all fans over two years old will need to have a ticket. Parking will be free.

