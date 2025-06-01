The 2025 Philadelphia Gay News Stonewall Awards

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Gay News is hosting its annual awards brunch to honor local leaders and organizations that have made a positive impact on the LGBTQ+ community.
6abc's Adam Joseph is the emcee for the event.
This year's awardees are:
- Bruce Vilanch, Emmy-winning comedy writer and actor
- Ashley Strange, Governor's Council on LGBTQ Affairs
- Zach Wilcha, Independence Business Alliance
- State Senator Sharif Street, Chair of the Pa. Democratic Party
- Jacen Bowman, Philly Black Pride
- Casey Cook, Bread and Roses Foundation
- Heshie Zinman, Chair, LGBT Elder Initiative
- Stonewall Sports, Philly Black Pride