The 2025 Philadelphia Gay News Stonewall Awards

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Gay News is hosting its annual awards brunch to honor local leaders and organizations that have made a positive impact on the LGBTQ+ community.

6abc's Adam Joseph is the emcee for the event.

This year's awardees are:

- Bruce Vilanch, Emmy-winning comedy writer and actor

- Ashley Strange, Governor's Council on LGBTQ Affairs

- Zach Wilcha, Independence Business Alliance

- State Senator Sharif Street, Chair of the Pa. Democratic Party

- Jacen Bowman, Philly Black Pride

- Casey Cook, Bread and Roses Foundation

- Heshie Zinman, Chair, LGBT Elder Initiative

- Stonewall Sports, Philly Black Pride

