Over 2,100 cyclists ride from Philadelphia to Atlantic City for Annual Ben to the Shore Bike Tour

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (WPVI) -- Hundreds of cyclists made their way from Philadelphia to Atlantic City for the 38th Annual Ben to the Shore Bike Tour.

The 65-mile journey kicked off at the foot of the Ben Franklin Bridge.

Riders cycled through a number of elements, including the humidity, wind and rain.

"Every year is a little different, this year with the weather we were really fortunate with a little bit of rain and some cloud coverage, but it was wonderful. We enjoy doing it, we enjoy why we do it," said Team Delco 476'ers participant, Matt Krouse.

Benjamin Williams of Morgantown, Pennsylvania was the first biker to cross the finish line at the Showboat Hotel. His time was two hours and 56 minutes.

"It feels good. The whole time you're racing you know you're doing it for a greater cause, something bigger than the race itself," said Williams.

The Ben to the Shore Bike tour benefits Families Behind the Badge Children's Foundation, a Philadelphia nonprofit supporting the families of fallen and critically injured first responders.

It's the reason Nancy Plum says she comes back every year.

"I was a recipient of a donation when my husband passed away three years ago as a thank you to them, paying it forward," said Plum.

Her late husband, Stephen Plum, A Washington Township police K-9 officer was memorialized on the Wall of Heroes alongside many others, including Temple University Police Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald.

The wall served as a focal point of the finish line party.

"So many people have a connection to somebody in the first responder community. That's who we serve, their passion is what drives us," said Executive Director of Families Behind the Badge Children's Foundation.

Former Philadelphia Eagle Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Flyer Garnet Hathaway and his wife, Lindsay Hathaway, and Villanova Basketball Coach Jay Wright and his wife, Patricia, were some of the celebrity riders this year.

More than 2,100 bikers participated this year.

This year's goal was to raise $1.5 million.