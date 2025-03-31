212K pounds of egg substitutes recalled over concerns it contains bleach

The recalled items have 'G-1-8-0-4' on the carton

A food manufacturer has pulled more than 212,000 pounds of egg substitute from store shelves because the products could contain bleach, according to the FDA.

The recalled items include 32-ounce cartons of Egg Beaters Original, Cage-Free Original, and Cage-Free Original frozen liquid egg substitutes with certain "use by" dates.

Bob Evans Better'n Eggs, made with real egg whites, is also part of the recall.

The recalled items have "G-1-8-0-4" on the carton.

If you have any in your fridge or freezer, you're urged to throw it out.

There is a possibility the products were sent to distributors and food service establishments nationwide.

There are no reports of anyone getting sick, and the USDA says the risk is negligible.

