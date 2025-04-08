22K lbs. of Johnsonville Bratwurst recalled over possible plastic contamination

More than 20,000 pounds of Johnsonville Bratwurst has been recalled due to reports of plastic contamination.

The American sausage company notified the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service that it received two complaints from customers about finding plastic material in the meat.

So far, there are no reports of injuries.

Johnsonville's cheddar-flavored bratwurst is the subject of the voluntary recall. They are the 19-oz., 5-piece packages, with package code B9FOD stablishment number "Est. 1647" on the front of the label.

The product was shipped to stores in ten states: Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

If you have any in your freezer, throw it away or return it to the store.

