25 cows seen running through neighborhood after escaping Bucks County farm

PLUMSTEAD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- More than two dozen cows were on the "mooove" Wednesday morning when they escaped from the Curly Hill Farm in Bucks County.

Residents were able to "steer" clear, as they stampeded through neighborhoods near Doylestown.

But one of the roughly 25 cows was even caught on a doorbell camera at The Overlook at Carriage Hill off Ferry Road in Plumstead Township.

Farmer Annette Worthington told WFMZ she thinks the cows got spooked by the wind and were confused because the pasture fences had just been moved.

Luckily, all of the cows are safe and are back home.

