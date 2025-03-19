250 cherry blossom trees planted in Philadelphia to mark America's 250th anniversary

24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
The tree planting also served as a preview for the 2025 Cherry Blossom Festival, which is set for April 5 and 6.

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 6:03PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A very special tree-planting ceremony took place Wednesday morning in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park section.

That's where 250 Cherry Blossom trees were being planted to commemorate America's 250th anniversary.

The initiative is all thanks to a partnership between the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia and Philadelphia Insurance Companies.

The tree planting also served as a preview for the 2025 Cherry Blossom Festival, which is set for April 5 and 6.

