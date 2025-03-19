250 cherry blossom trees planted in Philadelphia to mark America's 250th anniversary

The tree planting also served as a preview for the 2025 Cherry Blossom Festival, which is set for April 5 and 6.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A very special tree-planting ceremony took place Wednesday morning in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park section.
That's where 250 Cherry Blossom trees were being planted to commemorate America's 250th anniversary.
RELATED: When and where you'll be able to see peak cherry blossoms in Philadelphia this year
The initiative is all thanks to a partnership between the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia and Philadelphia Insurance Companies.
The tree planting also served as a preview for the 2025 Cherry Blossom Festival, which is set for April 5 and 6.