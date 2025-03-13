The Morris Arboretum and Gardens in Chestnut Hill predicts they will peak between April 5 and 8.

When and where you'll be able to see peak cherry blossoms in Philadelphia this year

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The first day of spring is just a week away, so cherry blossoms are top of mind!

They will bloom a bit later this year, because of our cold winter.

The Morris Arboretum and Gardens in Chestnut Hill predicts they will peak between April 5 and 8.

The arboretum is one of the several places Visit Philadelphia recommends to view the Cherry Blossoms.

Of course, there's also the Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center, and other areas around Fairmount Park.

Cherry blossoms will also bloom at other spots around the city, including Rittenhouse Square and Drexel Park.

You can also see them at Longwood Gardens in Chester County or the Andalusia Historic House, Gardens & Arboretum in Bucks County.

