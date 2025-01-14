25K pounds of frozen Aldi taquitos recalled in 31 states due to possible metal contamination

Bestway Sandwiches Inc. is recalling frozen chicken and cheese taquito products due to possible metal contamination

Bestway Sandwiches Inc. is recalling frozen chicken and cheese taquito products due to possible metal contamination

Bestway Sandwiches Inc. is recalling frozen chicken and cheese taquito products due to possible metal contamination

Bestway Sandwiches Inc. is recalling frozen chicken and cheese taquito products due to possible metal contamination

Bestway Sandwiches Incorporated is recalling nearly 25,000 pounds of frozen chicken and cheese taquito products sold at Aldi in 31 states.

The products may be contaminated with metal, according to the recall.

The recall covers "Casa Mamita Chicken & Cheese Taquitos" 20-ounce carton packages.

Bestway Sandwiches Inc. is recalling frozen chicken and cheese taquito products due to possible metal contamination

They have best-by dates of July 3, 2025, and September 25, 2025.

According to Aldi, the affected product was sold at select ALDI stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Washington DC, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

"ALDI sincerely regrets the inconvenience and concern caused as a result of this recall," the grocery store said in the recall notice.

Food safety inspectors were notified of the potential contamination by several consumers.

Consumers should return the products or throw them away.

Customers impacted by this recall or who would like additional information can call Bestway Foods Co. at (818) 361-1800 Ext. 110.

CNN contributed to this post.

