27 shell casings found at scene of shooting in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Several rounds of gunfire went off in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood Thursday night, leaving a 34-year-old man injured.

The shots rang out on Pentridge Street, near 53rd Street, just before 10:30 p.m.

Police said the victim was shot in the forehead and the arm. He was able to drive himself to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police found 27 shell casings on the block.

Gunfire also hit a home where the victim ran inside.

Police did not provide any information on the suspected shooters.

