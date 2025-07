2nd arrest made in murder of 16-year-old in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old boy in North Philadelphia.

Investigators say 20-year-old Zaakir McClendon was taken into custody Wednesday on murder charges.

The shooting happened on the 2300 block of West Montgomery Avenue on April 13, 2023.

The victim, Nafis Betrand-Hill, was shot a number of times and died at the hospital.

The other suspect, Aysir Clark, surrendered to police in the weeks after the murder.