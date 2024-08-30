2nd arrest made in shooting near Dominican Festival in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A second person has been arrested for a shooting near the Dominican Festival in Allentown, Pennsylvania that left six people wounded.

Miguel Angel Ovalles Ubri, 28, was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon. He is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and related offenses.

The first person arrested in this case, 21-year-old Yunior Peralta-Quintana, is charged with the same offenses. He was arrested shortly after the shooting on Sunday, Aug. 25.

Both are being held without bail.

Gunfire erupted around 6:45 p.m. that evening in the 100 block of North 7th Street as hundreds of people gathered for the festival.

The Lehigh County District Attorney's Office said Allentown Police officers responded to a parking lot there after hearing gunshots.

According to the D.A.'s office, the officers arrived to find the two suspects still shooting. Two officers fired during the incident, but said none of the wounded victims were shot by the officers.

No officers were injured.

"There were extra Allentown Police officers patrolling the festival and their quick response and life-saving measures of treating victims with tourniquets most certainly saved lives that day," D.A. Gavin Holihan said.

An investigation into this shooting continues.

Authorities previously said eight people were wounded in the shooting, but updated that number on Friday.

