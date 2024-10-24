3 charged with ethnic intimidation for threatening Jewish victims in Northeast Philadelphia

Three suspects accused of confronting and threatening three Jewish victims outside of a Northeast Philadelphia pool hall now face charges.

3 charged with ethnic intimidation for threatening Jewish victims in Northeast Philadelphia

3 charged with ethnic intimidation for threatening Jewish victims in Northeast Philadelphia Three suspects accused of confronting and threatening three Jewish victims outside of a Northeast Philadelphia pool hall now face charges.

3 charged with ethnic intimidation for threatening Jewish victims in Northeast Philadelphia Three suspects accused of confronting and threatening three Jewish victims outside of a Northeast Philadelphia pool hall now face charges.

3 charged with ethnic intimidation for threatening Jewish victims in Northeast Philadelphia Three suspects accused of confronting and threatening three Jewish victims outside of a Northeast Philadelphia pool hall now face charges.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three suspects accused of confronting and threatening three Jewish victims outside of a Northeast Philadelphia pool hall now face charges.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced Thursday the three men are each charged with Ethnic Intimidation and Terroristic Threats, among other offenses.

The suspects were identified as 22-year-old Aueb Salahedein, 19-year-old Adam Anse and 19-year-old Ahmad Twam.

Investigators say the trio threatened the victims outside Bluegrass Billiards on the 9400 block of Blue Grass Road back in June.

Police say one of the suspects pointed a gun at them and then shattered the victims' car windshield.

The suspects were taken into custody last Friday.

