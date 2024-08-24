Crash in Montgomery County leaves 3 dead, 2 others injured

HATBORO, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A car crash involving multiple vehicles left three people dead in Montgomery County Friday night.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the area of County Line Road and Park Avenue in Hatboro, Pennsylvania.

Officers were called to the scene for reports of a crash with people trapped inside the cars.

At the scene, police found three vehicles, one of which was flipped onto its roof.

An investigation revealed that a Chevy Camero, driven by a 31-year-old man, was traveling west on County Line Road when it crossed into the eastbound lanes.

That's when the Camero reportedly struck a Nissan SUV, which was driven by a 69-year-old woman, traveling east.

A third car, a Hyundai that was behind the Nissan, was also involved in the collision. Police say the Hyundai was also driven by a 69-year-old woman.

Police say the driver of the Camero was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers from that car had to be freed from the vehicle and were later transported to Jefferson Abington Hospital.

One of the passengers, a 31-year-old woman, died at the hospital, police say.

Action News spoke with a loved one of the woman, who left flowers for her at the crash site. She was described as being a loving mother, daughter, and sister.

The second passenger, a 23-year-old woman, is listed in critical condition.

Investigators say the driver of the Nissan was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

Authorities have not released any further information on the crash or the victims, including their identities.

It is unclear what led to the incident.

Action News spoke with residents around the area who said County Line Road can be dangerous and busy.

"I just pray that the families are going to be okay and the one that's in the hospital pulls through. It's sad," said Cheryl Mitchell from Warminster. "It just makes you think of your own kids and how scary it is."

Anyone with information on the collision should contact the police at 215-675-2832.