3 girls rescued from flooded river in Northampton County, Pa.

WALNUTPORT, Pa. (WPVI) -- Emergency crews rescued three young girls from the Lehigh River in Northampton County, Pa. on Tuesday.

They had apparently tried to cross the flooded river near Washington Street and Lehigh Gap Street in Walnutport.

That's when they got stuck in rising waters.

First responders used a raft to rescue the girls from a nearby island.

They are all expected to be okay.