3 injured in drive-by shooting outside West Philadelphia convenience store

Gunfire erupted in West Philadelphia, striking three people outside a convenience store.

Gunfire erupted in West Philadelphia, striking three people outside a convenience store.

Gunfire erupted in West Philadelphia, striking three people outside a convenience store.

Gunfire erupted in West Philadelphia, striking three people outside a convenience store.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gunfire erupted in West Philadelphia, striking three people outside a convenience store.

Police say the gunmen unloaded during a drive by shooting on the 5900 block of Market Street at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

One man was shot in the face and was critically wounded. Another man was shot in the back and a third man was shot in the leg.

All three are being treated in the hospital.

The shooters fled from police in a dark or black Altima.

The motive is not clear.