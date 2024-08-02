3 men arrested after 2 women found with gunshot wounds to head, 1 killed, near Atlantic City resort

Body of woman in bathing suit found on rocks near Flagship Resort in Atlantic City, NJ

Body of woman in bathing suit found on rocks near Flagship Resort in Atlantic City, NJ

Body of woman in bathing suit found on rocks near Flagship Resort in Atlantic City, NJ

Body of woman in bathing suit found on rocks near Flagship Resort in Atlantic City, NJ

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Three men from Philadelphia have been arrested one day after a woman's body was found on the rocks behind an Atlantic City beach resort. Another woman was also found with multiple wounds.

Gregg Page, 34, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and associated weapons offenses, the Atlantic County Prosecutors Office announced on Friday.

Two other men, brothers Ryan Schenck, 30, and Ramir Schenck, 27, both also from Philadelphia, were also charged with Hindering Apprehension in connection with the incident.

Carley Elbert, 32, from Sewell, and Kamille Stewart, 29, from Pleasantville were found around 4:41 a.m. on Thursday near the jetty in the unit block of N. Maine Avenue behind the Flagship Resort, according to police.

Responding officers found Stewart conscious but she appeared to have with multiple wounds. She was transported to AtlantiCare Medical Center.

Elbert was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene. She was said to be wearing a bathing suit at the time.

"Oh my God...what? That throws me off, especially in this area. What would a woman be doing around here with a bathing suit? You can't swim around here. The most you can do is fish or walk on the rocks," questioned Talira Williams of Atlantic City.

Security at the Flagship resort turned over their surveillance video to police.

They told Action News the video shows a car pulling up just after 2 a.m., with five people getting out. They walk the boardwalk. About 20 minutes later, the video reportedly shows just two men returning before getting in the car and driving off.

It's unclear if these women were part of that group.

"You have your good and your bad parts. This is relatively a good area to walk, to ride your bike, to fish, and be outside," explained Darin Vinson of Atlantic City.

Officials say the investigation led detectives to Philadelphia, where the three suspects were located and charged in connection to this incident. All three individuals were held in a Philadelphia Correctional Facility, pending their extradition to New Jersey.

Preliminary investigation revealed that both women appear to have been shot in the head. However, the official cause and manner of Elbert's death are pending an autopsy by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office.

The incident remains under investigation.