Body of woman in bathing suit found on rocks near resort in Atlantic City, NJ

Police in Atlantic City, New Jersey, are investigating after a woman's body was found near the Boardwalk Casino.

Police in Atlantic City, New Jersey, are investigating after a woman's body was found near the Boardwalk Casino.

Police in Atlantic City, New Jersey, are investigating after a woman's body was found near the Boardwalk Casino.

Police in Atlantic City, New Jersey, are investigating after a woman's body was found near the Boardwalk Casino.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Atlantic City, New Jersey, are investigating after a woman's body was found near the Boardwalk Casino.

The body was discovered around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday in the unit block of N. Main Avenue on the rocks behind the Flagship Resort, according to police.

The woman was wearing a bathing suit when she was found.

Atlantic City police are at the scene and are investigating.

No other information has been released at this time.