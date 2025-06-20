3 men in stolen vehicle arrested for mail theft in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Three men face charges of mail theft after Conshohocken police say they spotted tampering with a mailbox.

Arnold Kennedy, Nyeem Miller, and Uwais Roane were arrested Monday morning in Montgomery County.

Patrol officers say they noticed suspicious activity near the mailbox on Fayette Street, previously targeted in thefts.

The suspects tried to get away, but officers caught them.

Police say the suspects had a trash bag filled with stolen mail inside a vehicle that had been stolen.

