3 people, including children, injured after police pursuit ends with crash in South Jersey

GLOUCESTER CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man is in custody after a police pursuit in South Jersey ended with a stolen car crashing on Saturday.

The collision left multiple people, including young children, injured.

Authorities say at approximately 6 p.m., Deptford Township police pursued a stolen vehicle into Gloucester City.

The stolen vehicle reportedly struck another car, which then slammed into a home on the 500 block of Morris Street.

Police say an 8-year-old and 7-year-old, who were passengers in the other car, were critically injured as a result of the collision.

The driver of that car, a 24-year-old, suffered minor injuries, authorities say. The children and driver were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the driver of the stolen car fled on foot but was apprehended a short time later.

Joshua Chrismon, 32, of Mount Laurel, has since been charged with reckless endangerment, assault by automotive, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, and other related offenses.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police.