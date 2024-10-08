3 people shot on SEPTA bus in Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after three people were shot on a SEPTA bus.

Police say it happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at 57th Street and Larchwood Avenue in the city's Cobbs Creek section.

Action News has learned that one person was shot in the back and another was shot in the leg. There was no immediate word on injuries to the third victim.

Investigators say the gunmen fired from outside of the bus while standing along 57th Street.

Further details on the shooting have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.