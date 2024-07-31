3 suspects charged, 2 sought after restaurant robbery ends with multiple assaults in NJ

3 suspects charged, 2 sought after restaurant robbery ends with multiple assaults in NJ

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Three suspects were charged in connection with a robbery at a restaurant in Mercer County, where investigators say several customers were assaulted.

Surveillance video of the incident shows the moment a group of suspects entered Super Pollo Two along South Clinton Avenue in Trenton just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Once inside, the video shows the group assaulting customers in the restaurant. They were seen hitting the victims with chairs and barstools.

Police later arrested Darrius Wade, Fausto Delacruz, and a 14-year-old boy in connection with this incident.

Authorities say two additional suspects are being sought in this case.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Trenton police.