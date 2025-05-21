1 teen still at large after 3 escape from court-committed school in Pennsylvania, drive to DC

THORNBURY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Three teens are accused of breaking out of a court-committed school in Delaware County.

Police say 18-year-old Javontay Johnson, along with a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, escaped from the Clock Tower School in the 100 block of Mills Road in Thornbury Township, Pennsylvania, just after 1 p.m. on Sunday.

All three are said to be residents of Washington D.C.

The students were allegedly able to steal a staff member's Range Rover and a cell phone before leaving the school's property.

Police were able to track the stolen phone as it traveled south on SR 202, near the Concord Mall in Wilmington, Delaware, before it was turned off.

Officials learned the teens were in Washington D.C. after using the GPS tracking capabilities on their ankle monitors.

Johnson was taken into custody on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old has also been taken into custody.

The 15-year-old remains at large.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police - Media station at 484-840-1000 or the Troop K - Public Information Officer, Trooper Paul Holdefer, at 215-452-5208.

