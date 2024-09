Boom lift crushes van in West Philadelphia; 3 workers hurt

At least three workers have been hurt in a construction accident after a boom life fell on top of a van in West Philadelphia

At least three workers have been hurt in a construction accident after a boom life fell on top of a van in West Philadelphia

At least three workers have been hurt in a construction accident after a boom life fell on top of a van in West Philadelphia

At least three workers have been hurt in a construction accident after a boom life fell on top of a van in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three workers were hurt in a construction accident in West Philadelphia.

Chopper 6 was overhead, where you could see a boom lift on its side after landing on top of a nearby van.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Friday in an alley near 45th and Moravian streets.

The three people were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The incident is under investigation.