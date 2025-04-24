NJ bakery asks customers wearing strong perfume, cologne to use drive-thru

BRIDGETON, N.J. (WPVI) -- A bakery in Cumberland County, New Jersey, is creating a "stink" with some of its customers.

Century Bakery in Bridgeton took to social media, asking its customers to "utilize the drive-thru" if they wear strong perfumes or colognes.

The bakery says the lingering smell makes it difficult to breathe for some of its cashiers who suffer from asthma. The scents inside the store were also reportedly so severe that they nearly called an ambulance, which is what led them to the change.

The bakery tells Action News most customers have been very supportive of the request, while online, some have called it outrageous.