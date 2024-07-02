3-year-old accidentally shoots woman in back after getting ahold of loaded, cocked gun; man arrested

WILSON BOROUGH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man is being charged after a 3-year-old got ahold of a loaded gun and accidentally shot a woman in her back.

Wilson police responded to the 2200 block of Forest Street in Wilson Borough, Pennsylvania, on Monday for a gunshot victim.

When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old woman who said the child had shot her in the back.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery. She is expected to survive.

Police spoke to witnesses at the scene who said they saw 41-year-old Brian Siegfried handling a handgun while on the front porch of a home. At some point, Siegfried allegedly cocked the gun, put it down and walked across the street.

Siegfried also allegedly told police that he was tired of holding the gun and put it down.

During this time, four toddlers under the age of five were said to be in the direct vicinity of the handgun.

One of the children was able to pick up the gun and accidentally shoot the victim.

Police said the child was not injured.

Siegfried was arrested and is being charged with reckless endangerment. Police said he is involved in a protection from abuse order and is not allowed to have a firearm.

Siegfried was taken to Northampton County Central Booking and is awaiting arraignment.