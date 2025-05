3-year-old killed after being struck by a car in Mayfair

MAYFAIR (WPVI) -- A 3-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car in the Mayfair.

The accident happened just before 8:00pm on the 3100 block of Teesdale Street.

The child was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Authorities say the striking car remained on the scene.