3rd class of inductees to '6abc Hall of Fame' honored

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There have been many inspiring trailblazers who have paved the way at 6abc, and Tuesday, we welcomed our 3rd class of inductees into the "6abc Hall of Fame."

6abc President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica recognized the five legendary leaders: Jim Gardner, retired reporter Vernon Odom, the late Jim O'Brien, Rebecca Campbell and Helene Hoffman.

These inductees have left a lasting impact here at 6abc and in our community through their work.

Photos of all five were revealed on the new Hall of Fame wall, just outside of our studio.

