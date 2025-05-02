4-alarm fire erupts at apartment building in Bethlehem, Pa.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of an apartment building fire in Bethlehem, Pa.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of an apartment building fire in Bethlehem, Pa.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of an apartment building fire in Bethlehem, Pa.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of an apartment building fire in Bethlehem, Pa.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a four-alarm blaze at an apartment building and condo complex in Bethlehem, Pa.

It's happening at Five 10 Flats in the 500 block of 3rd Street.

The fire was reported around 1 p.m. Friday. At one point, a large column of black smoke could be seen over the city.

CREDIT: Devynn Goodspeed

Chopper 6 was over the scene to find heavy damage to the roof, and firefighters working to put out the flames.

So far, there is no word on any injuries.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.

